Techno Color Extreme MidWeek Update

Today Epoch Lacrosse dropped their Techno-Color Dragonfly | 7 Limited Edition carbon fiber shafts, handcrafted in the US. This limited run of shafts is available at Epoch Authorized Retailers worldwide.

The Epoch Dragonfly Techno-Color series of shafts takes the same great technology of the industry leading DF7 and adds a splash of color. You can choose between techno red, blue, yellow and new for 2017 Techno-Color orange and purple. Also, new for 2017 – the entire techno-series is now available as a d-pole (C60). These are sure to move fast, so pick yours up today.

Track Recommendation:

“Old Thing Back” by The Notorious B.I.G (feat. Ja Rule) Matoma Remix

Quote it:

The road to success runs uphill - Willie Davis Click To Tweet

Crosse Clicks 03/29/2017 – Techno Color

The 4th and final episode of Arigato will be available tonight at 7pm on the Stringking youtube channel. If you haven’t seen the first three go check out the wonders of lacrosse and what Matt Gibson, Scott Ratliff, and Joey Sankey have done for the game!

Final episode of #Arigato coming at you from the snowiest place on earth! Tune in tomorrow night 7PM @stringking YouTube channel. A post shared by Scott Ratliff Lacrosse (@scottratliff2) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

These twin lacrosse fanatics turned $6,000 into a global business (CNBC)

A hobby turns into a global business for twin brother Greg and Mike. “The turning point was when he created a waterproof wax-coated lacrosse mesh that year.” For twin brothers Greg and Mike, lacrosse was also a passion, but in their senior year at Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania this passion soon turned into a lot more! Check out this awesome story on the business uprising of East Coast Dyes!

D1 Lacrosse Poll Poetry – Whitman Is #1 (LaxAllStars)

Welcome to a week of turbulent times with some D1 Lacrosse Poll Poetry! Wins, losses, OT games, and an overall tumultuous weekend of college lacrosse brings us to another week of polling, and if anything, a lot more confusion. Personally, I think that’s a good thing. I’m in my happy place where nothing matters. Let’s see how Ryan Conwell is dealing with his “feels”

#8/8 UALBANY MEN’S LACROSSE HEADS EAST FOR NON-CONFERENCE TILT AT HARVARD ON WEDNESDAY

The UAlbany men’s lacrosse team will take a break from conference play and head to Massachusetts for a non-conference matchup at Harvard on Wednesday, March 29th at 7 p.m. “UAlbany is on a six-game winning streak, coming off a 21-11 home victory over UMass Lowell on Saturday, and is looking for a perfect March, taking all five contests this month. UAlbany stands 6-1 overall and 1-0 in the America East. Harvard snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday with a 14-7 road win over Dartmouth to come in a 5-3 overall and 1-1 in the Ivy League.” Tune into the Ivy league digital network to watch all the action!

NLL TRADE DEADLINE IN REVIEW (NLL.com)

The trade deadline is over! With a lot of buzz circulating the deadline only a few teams made moves. The Buffalo Bandits announced that the team acquired Creighton Reid and a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NLL Draft from the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for transition player Brad Self. The Bandits immediately traded Reid to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NLL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2019 NLL Draft.

Why Teams Worldwide Are Partnering With LaxAllStars (National Lacrosse League)

The team at LaxAllStars is making a serious push to GROW THE GAME! Join us!

Postscript from Virginia at Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse (Baltimore Sun)

The Marr tradition continues at Johns Hopkins, Albany head coach, Scott Marr is a JHU alum, but his son Kyle is currently coming off a career high weekend in a win over an offensively driven Virginia squad. “Time will tell whether this outing will be the watershed moment for Marr, but the sophomore attackman certainly put his imprint on Saturday’s victory. Not only were his six goals and seven points (he added an assist on a goal by senior midfielder John Crawley) career bests, but Marr also became the second player to score at least six times in each of the past three years, joining former attackman and Calvert Hall graduate Ryan Brown (six against Navy in 2016 and eight against Maryland in 2015).”

Notre Dame blows out Syracuse women’s lacrosse (Baltimore Sun)

Lacrosse is a game of runs, and the ND women’s team didn’t stop running as they go on to put of whooping on No.14 ranked SU. “Notre Dame opened the second half with a five-goal run and downed Syracuse, 16-7, in the Carrier Dome on Sunday. That stretch was the second part of a 10-1 run by the Fighting Irish the put the game all but out of hand with 23 minutes still left.” SU who has dropped 3 of their last 4 will look to get back on track when they head to Princeton for a game on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Goalie Goal (Syracuse)

“Retiring Delaware lacrosse coach Bob Shillinglaw has compiled a collection of the eight great moments from his 39 seasons that is appearing on Bluehens.com. Looks like he may have to add a ninth.” Down goes No.1! Delaware freshman goalie Matt DeLuca earned the Milt Roberts MVP award after making 19 saves in a 13-9 win over undefeated Rutgers. Tough year to be on the polls committee, great year to be a fan!

Freshman saves day in Syracuse lacrosse faceoff specialist’s career-worst game (Syracuse)

Lacrosse is a TEAM sport… SU All American, Ben Williams finally proves he is in fact human. Williams who had a career low at the X, gets a pick me up from freshman midfielder, Jamie Trimboli who was the hero in overtime for the Orange! “No. 5/6 Syracuse (6-1, 2-0 ACC) won its program-record sixth one-goal game in a row by topping No. 11 Duke (7-3, 0-1), 11-10, in overtime in front of 7,309 fans.”

Penn State men’s lacrosse extends streak to 9-0, but victory didn’t come easy (Collegian PSU)

The new guys will not go down without a fight… In Cleveland State’s first year as a division I program they have shown that they’re here for REAL! The Viking’s have not backed down from stiff competition with teams like Denver, Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State, and Hofstra on their inaugural season schedule. Although their record doesn’t show it, a team that is primarily made up of freshman has shown a lot of will and uprising for years to come!

Team Grow The Game® Helmet Stickers (LaxAllstars)

Are you doing your part in GROWING THE GAME? Well be sure to express it with a GTG helmet sticker!

Behind Bars with Sergio Salcido (LaxAllstars)

“There certainly isn’t a lack of great lacrosse players coming out of Syracuse University. We had the opportunity to sit down with one of the guys that’s leading their squad this year who also happens to be an All-American, Sergio Salcido.”

Tampa and Saint Leo Ranked in Latest Men’s Lacrosse Polls (SSC)

The Florida boys are making a name for themselves in this weeks DII polls. Lacrosse, warm weather, beautiful women, and beaches… what more can you ask for. Oh by the way both teams are ranked top 20. Tampa (8-3, 1-0) is up one spot to No. 13 and Saint Leo’s (8-2, 0-1) falls a few spots to No. 19!

World Lacrosse Foundation Looks To Heal Pain (LaxAllStars)

“Lacrosse has always been more than a game. Check out this video made by Casey Powell’s World Lacrosse Foundation for courageous goalie Noah Hays who is battling cancer!”

Q&A with ESPN/Big Ten Network men’s lacrosse analyst Mark Dixon (Baltimore Sun)

Catch up with ESPN analyst, Mark Dixton shares his thoughts on what went down this week in the lacrosse world. With NO.1 going down their is a lot of buzz around the 2017 season!

Kirkwood senior Woodruff takes her passion for lacrosse to new heights (STL Today)

Kirkwood High senior Katie Woodruff has fallen in love with the game of lacrosse. The lock down defensman is easy to spot as she typically wears lacrosse apparel 24/7. Learn more about Katie and her future plans to play college lacrosse! You go girl

1987 Game Film: Syracuse against Johns Hopkins and Cornell (LaxAllStars)

Crosse Clicks is proudly presented by Epoch Lacrosse.