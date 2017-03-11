Alright, listen up. I’ll cut to the chase: It’s time for YOU to learn how to dye your first lacrosse head. This is something every lacrosse enthusiast should know how to do.

Things you’ll need to you dye your first lacrosse head:

One or more bottles of DyeMore from Rit Dye, Rit’s new formula specifically designed for plastics, or whatever other kind of dye you prefer

One stock pot or large pot 3/4 full of water

A stove top, BBQ, or camping stove for heating the water

Rubber gloves

Dish soap

Tongs

It’s good to start with an old or cheap lacrosse head. Totally fine if it’s dirty… we show you how to clean it in the video. Since I didn’t have a sink in front of me, I used a couple of dishes: one for soap and washing the lacrosse head, and one for rinsing it.

A few other things that will likely come in handy:

So we’ve got our lacrosse head, decal’ed out with some confetti shapes. And now we’re going to take a heat gun – If you don’t have a heat gun, you can use a blow dryer – and we’re going to warm these up and get adhesive nice and sticky.

Alright, It’s time to get ready to dye. So we’re going to keep the water boiling the entire time that we’re dyeing the lacrosse heads. So as soon as it gets to that boil, you know it’s time to put your dye in. Once you’ve got the dye in, go ahead and stir it up using tongs.

Then you’re ready to dye.

Now as you can see, the red’s taking nice. But we’d like it to be a little bit more bright, and bold, and go into the head just a little bit deeper. So we’re going to add a little bit of dish soap to our dye.

So there we have it. Your first dyed lacrosse head. Red, blue, little white fave. Looks kind of like a Rocket Pop popsicle. I’m pretty proud of it. It’s got the confetti design up top. This will look nice and clean for whoever uses it on the lacrosse field.

Remember, it’s not too hard. You just got to give it a try.

And that my friends, is how to dye your first lacrosse head.

That’s it from the LaxAllStars Dye Lab today. Until next time!