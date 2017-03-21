Kevin Crowley And Brett Manney Unfiltered

By
Jeff Brunelle
-
0
Share
Reddit
Share
+1
Email

This season the New England Black Wolves are taking us behind the scenes with the squad’s top players in a new video series called “Unfiltered.” The second episode features National Lacrosse League veterans Kevin Crowley and Brett Manney.

Unfiltered: Episode 2

Two guys, one vision. Love the sport, grow the game. Kevin Crowley and Brett Manney's mission to better youth through the game of lacrosse is paved with, but not sidelined by the ramblings of flow and men's fashion all within the City of Brotherly Love.Watch now in episode two of #Unfiltered.See Brett, Kevin and the Black Wolves live: bit.ly/2kdd32y

Publicado por New England Black Wolves em Quarta, 15 de março de 2017

Two guys, one vision. Love the sport, grow the game. Kevin Crowley and Brett Manney’s mission to better youth through the game of lacrosse is paved with, but not sidelined by the ramblings of flow and men’s fashion all within the City of Brotherly Love.

Share
Reddit
Share
+1
Email
Previous articleBow Down To The Scarlet Knights
Jeff Brunelle
Jeff Brunelle
https://laxallstars.com/
Founder of Lacrosse All Stars. A West Coast native and product of the MCLA, I moved back East after college where I truly fell in love with the game. I've dedicated my career to LaxAllStars since 2010, and I wouldn't have it any other way. I now live in my hometown of Boise, Idaho, with my wife Zoë, two dogs, and a baby girl expected to arrive around Championship Weekend this May. I'm a technologist at heart, I'm not into snow or the month of January, and one time I kind of stole a football from Gary Gait. Life is crazy busy, but it's worth it when you get to immerse yourself in the medicine of lacrosse every day. We are on a mission to Grow The Game® on a global scale by empowering storytelling by players, for players, and bridging the gap between lacrosse and the mainstream.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR