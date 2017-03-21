This season the New England Black Wolves are taking us behind the scenes with the squad’s top players in a new video series called “Unfiltered.” The second episode features National Lacrosse League veterans Kevin Crowley and Brett Manney.
Two guys, one vision. Love the sport, grow the game. Kevin Crowley and Brett Manney's mission to better youth through the game of lacrosse is paved with, but not sidelined by the ramblings of flow and men's fashion all within the City of Brotherly Love.Watch now in episode two of #Unfiltered.See Brett, Kevin and the Black Wolves live: bit.ly/2kdd32y
