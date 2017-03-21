Chris Hogan Loves Lacrosse, Still

I’ll bet you my two front teeth that Chris Hogan loves lacrosse more than he loves football. He looks to be enjoying his off-season by keeping up with his Nittany Lions AND getting ready to welcome twins into the world as a first-time father. Check it out for yourself by following Chris now.

Penn State lacrosse player to a Super Bowl champion. #Blessed pic.twitter.com/SssLFeMo22 — Chris Hogan (@ChrisHogan_15) March 16, 2017

Track Recommendation:

Champion (Patriots Anthem) by Brandon Capp & Randy Lo

Quote it:

I love #lacrosse way more than #football! - Chris Hogan said to me in my dreams... Click To Tweet

Crosse Clicks 3.21.17 – Chris Hogan Loves

Lacrosse Comes to SPASH

SPASH adds lacrosse to spring sports! “I think people will enjoy watching this game as much as our team enjoys playing it,” said junior Zach DeDeker.“Lacrosse was a sport that I loved to watch on television.” Grow The Game!!

Pro lacrosse team reunites two Brown men’s lacrosse alums (Brown Daily Herald)

“For Bailey Tills ’16 and Jack Kelly ’16, the five months from April to August are comprised of working two jobs, and they are on the clock seven days a week. Most Fridays during this time, Tills leaves his technology sales job in San Francisco and catches a flight to Denver. On the opposite side of the country, Kelly departs his financial services consulting job in New York City, flying west to the Rocky Mountains.”

Lacrosse is life for Mariner’s Laci Dixon (Cape Gazette)

Girl takes over as boys lacrosse goalie.

Maryland men’s lacrosse looking to avoid first three-game losing streak in eight years (Baltimore Sun)

“When was the last time Maryland men’s lacrosse lost three games in a row? Go back to 2009.”

Growing trend of professional players coaching preps gives local lacrosse more momentum (Denver Post)

How would you like to have John Grant Jr. as your H.S coach……Unlike any other Professional sport, lacrosse is special in that often times the players give back to the game whether it’s through clinics, coaching summer camps, or in some cases high school teams.“Having quality coaches across the board really raises the quality of play, and the game of lacrosse is obviously growing extensively here in Colorado,” said Gallant, the Mammoth’s all-time leader in games played. “All of these professional players going back to the high school level are only going to help our game continue to grow and compete with the teams on the East Coast and the teams in California.”

No. 1 Terps women’s lacrosse rolls in No. 16 Johns Hopkins’s Big Ten debut, 17-4 (Baltimore Sun)

https://laxallstars.comCHU CHU… All aboard the Terrapin train! No.1 ranked Maryland women’s lacrosse has left no doubt early in the season. After rolling syracuse they now opened up B1G 10 action with a dominant 17-4 win over No.16 Johns Hopkins!kevin-crowley-brett-manney-unfiltered/

LYNX LACROSSE TEAMS UP WITH 4 PAWS 4 RESCUE (Lynx Athletics)

“The Lindenwood University-Belleville men’s lacrosse team took time away from the field and teamed up with 4 Paws 4 Rescue. The team helped out with loading, unloading and moving furniture around at its Crazy Bowl at the end of February. As the event progressed along, they worked the front door, sold raffle tickets and balanced spreadsheets. The entire day turned out to be a huge success which their hard work helped raise $6,300 for 4 Paws 4 Rescue.”

UMass women’s lacrosse uses basketball drills to help improve offensive and defensive skills over spring break (The Massachusetts Daily Collegian)

While some students and other athletic teams spent their spring breaks in tropical destinations posted up on the beach, the UMass women’s lacrosse team had a much different experience.

Casey Powell: A Little Something Gary Gait Taught Me (LaxAllstars)

Iron sharpens iron… “Triple Threat” and “Push, Pull, Pass” technique as Casey did when Gary Gait (arguably the G.O.A.T.) taught him!

Behind Bars with Zed Williams (LaxAllstars)

Did you know that Zed Williams is the all time NYS high school points leader.. passing the Powell brothers and many other GREATS! He is also one of the most soft spoken guys in Charlottesville? He chooses to let his actions on the field and off it speak louder than his words.

Bill O’Brien Unfiltered (LaxAllStars)

The New England Black Wolves go behind the scenes with defenseman Bill O’Brien, president of Thompson Brothers Lacrosse.

Kevin Crowley And Brett Manney Unfiltered (LaxAllStars) The New England Black Wolves go behind the scenes with National Lacrosse League veterans Kevin Crowley and Brett Manney.

JuCo Report: 2017 NJCAA Lacrosse Is The BEST! (Connor Wilson)

If I’m going to make a ridiculous, over the top declaration like “2017 NJCAA Lacrosse is the BEST” in my title, I had better be able to back it up. I CAN!

Casey Powell: What It Takes To Achieve Greatness (Jeff Brunelle)

Lacrosse legend Casey Powell shares advice with high school players at the Saratoga Springs Lacrosse Shootout.

Early Recruiting In College Lacrosse | Podcast + Video (IN YOUR FACE)

In this special edition IN YOUR FACE podcast, RD and AT address the current state of early recruiting in college lacrosse.

Crosse Clicks is proudly presented by Epoch Lacrosse.