The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are No. 1 in the latest 2017 NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse media poll, and I know I’m not the only one surprised by this! Then again, the team is 8-0 coming off a big win over Princeton and victory over NJIT last week. If you’re a fanboy who likes to get to know the good squads fast, look no further than On The Banks for an in-depth look at Rutgers Men’s Lacrosse.

Scarlet Knights vs. Tigers Highlights:

No. 18 Ohio State downs No. 1 Denver, remains undefeated (NCAA.com)

Sunday in Ohio Stadium, the No. 18-ranked Ohio State men’s lacrosse team downed No. 1-ranked Denver, 16-7, to improve to 9-0 this season. The Buckeyes used a 10-goal run, while holding Denver scoreless for nearly 40 minutes, for the win.

ICYMI: Syracuse lacrosse beats Johns Hopkins in overtime thriller (Syracuse.com)

In a matchup that dates back to over 50 years with legendary names gracing both programs, the NEW KID ends it in dramatic fashion! No love lost between these powerhouses… some “extracurriculars” took place in warm ups between the two squads. A couple flags thrown yada yada… now back to LACROSSE! Denver Transfer, Brendan Bomberry catches a pass inside and places it over the shoulder of JHU goalie, Gerald Logan to end it in OT 8-7… “It was a typical Syracuse-Hopkins game,” Desko said.

JIM BROWN’S SON BEASTING OUT … As Lacrosse Prodigy! (TMZ)

“Jim Brown’s teenage son is following in his father’s footsteps … as a killer lacrosse player — and TMZ Sports has the video!”

Newton’s Alex Calabro returns to lacrosse form at Connecticut College (Boston Globe)

“Alex Calabro, a senior on the Connecticut College men’s lacrosse team, came back from a torn hamstring his sophomore season and a torn ACL near the end of last season to establish himself as one of the top long-stick midfielders in the New England Small College Athletic Conference.”

Digest: No. 3 Penn State edges Fairfield in men’s lacrosse 9-8 (Boston Globe)

Young Defensemen…. Be willing to play both LSM, and close! This means you must master your craft when it comes to stick work, as well as footwork and knowing the defensive slide packages for ALL positions! Who knows… it might land you a State CHAMPIONSHIP

Harlem Lacrosse Has New Opportunities For Program Directors (Inside Lacrosse)

Check out the link to see how you can get involved.

Friends of deceased lacrosse player honor him with new jersey number (Baltimore Sun)

Lacrosse is known as the “Medicine Game” and this is what its all about. “It has been 328 days since Blatz, a junior defenseman on the Georgetown men’s lacrosse team, passed away at school. To honor Blatz, several of his former teammates from Garden City High School — just east of New York City — and those who grew up with him are wearing No. 14, Blatz’s high school jersey number.” Tim Muller, Maryland Defenseman, Boston University midfielder Brian Badgett, Lafayette Goalie Matthew Cortese, Duke attackemen Justin Guterding, Furman defenseman Joe Stone, Harvard faceoff specialist James Sullivan, and Vermont attackman Kyle Walsh are all wearing No. 14 to honor the passing of a teammate and more importantly, a friend.

#1 Le Moyne Edges #3 Men’s Lacrosse in Double Overtime Thriller, 12-11, Saturday (Merrimack Athletics)

Who, what, where, when, how…..Everything you need to know and more about a thrilling double OT game between DII powerhouses, Le Moyne Dolphins and the Merrimack Warriors!

How Live Streaming Works Learn the ins and outs of live streaming lacrosse games. (LaxAllStars)

Having trouble streaming games? Check out these step by step instructions, explaining the ins and outs of how it all works!

Team Grow The Game® Shooting Shirts (LaxAllstars)

Super HOT fire here folks… don’t miss out on the greatest and latest from LaxAllStars. Shooters are now available!

Making history started long ago for Penn State men’s lacrosse (Daily Collegian)

“Nick Aponte couldn’t quite pinpoint the exact reasons Penn State had made history, after the team set a program record with an 8-0 start to the season.”

Lax Learning: The Outlaws and Mammoth take the lead in lacrosse education (Mile High Sports)

“A world-class lacrosse education is being served in the shadow of a world-class institution of higher learning.”

