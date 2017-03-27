D1 Lacrosse Poll Poetry – Whitman Is #1

Welcome to a week of turbulent times with some D1 Lacrosse Poll Poetry! Wins, losses, OT games, and an overall tumultuous weekend of college lacrosse brings us to another week of polling, and if anything, a lot more confusion. Personally, I think that’s a good thing. I’m in my happy place where nothing matters. Let’s see how Ryan Conwell is dealing with his “feels”:

When going through this poll, I feel (See? He totally said it) like there are three groups.

1-10 is a jumble of teams that are mostly in contention for their league regular season title. I don’t think there is too much shock when any of them lose, and even less surprise when it is to each other. This is lacrosse, and someone does have to lose.

Then I get into 11-16 which are mostly teams who are wildly inconsistent or lack a great resume to be too much higher.

17-20 are teams that are either just breaking into the top 20 or are on their way out.

When it comes to my personal votes and trying to make sense of why I put who in one spot, one of my favorite quotes ever comes to mind. It is from Walt Whitman’s “Song of Myself”:

Do I contradict myself?

Very well then I contradict myself,

(I am large, I contain multitudes.)

OK, Ryan. Did not expect that… ACTUAL poetry, in a lacrosse poll. I was thinking we were just going with poetic allusion, or even using our illusion (I or II), but instead we’re going with actual, factual, poetry. I’m in, I guess. Two feet, that’s how we do this, right?

I dare you to make it all the way through this post, reader. I dare you.

D1 Lacrosse Poll Poetry

Rank | RC’s Vote | CW’s Vote | RC: comments CW: comments

1 | Notre Dame | Penn State | RC: LW: 4 Notre Dame really has a gauntlet of a schedule, yet they’re still sitting in a great spot. Their only loss is a road overtime loss to Denver, while they may have secured one of the biggest wins to date by taking care of previously unbeaten Ohio State. That OSU win makes up for the close Denver loss in my mind, so I am more than comfortable giving the Irish my top vote. CW: Do I wander through life aimlessly? Wild, reckless, inconsiderate. Unmindful of the consequences of my behaviour. Do I run wild in a savage stupor? The Nittany Lions do not.

2 | Syracuse | Hofstra | RC: LW: 5 Another week, another one point win. As bad as Syracuse played for parts of this game, they went to what works well for them. The Orange look at their best when they play fast take chances. When they feel behind in face-offs and possession time, the opportunity to draw out every possession was there. They did do some of that, but if this team really figures out an identity, they’ll be dominant. CW: In the grave sky; the sparkle far and wide, Laughter of unseen children, cheerful chirp Of crickets, and low lisp of rippling tide, Light summer clouds fantastical as sleep Changing unnoted while I gazed thereon. All these fair sounds and sights I made my own at Bogarts.

3 | Penn State | Notre Dame | RC: LW: 6 Penn State is still undefeated after wrapping up their non-conference schedule. Stuff is about to get real in State College. Five weeks and five games starting with Ohio State. The opportunity for signature wins is now here. Ohio State, Maryland, and Hopkins in the next three weeks will either prove doubters wrong, or throw them into the fight for conference seeding. CW: What though the radiant thoroughfare Teems with a noisy throng? What though men bandy everywhere The ribald jest and song? Over the din of oaths and cries Broodeth a wondrous calm, And ‘mid that solemn stillness rise The bells of Notre Dame. They’re ringing, can you hear them?

4 | Albany | Army | RC: LW: 7 Because of the rescheduled Maryland game, Albany has still had a relatively cupcake schedule that has been full of blowouts. Their offense is certainly getting time to gel and form chemistry, which should help them in the long run. Nine and ten points wins over Canisius and UMass-Lowell, respectively, were just par for the course for the Danes right now. This week’s games against Harvard and Stony Brook will be their first against winning teams since their opener against Syracuse. CW: Army is really good, and while I’m validating my votes with modified poems, I’m not going there for Army. Serious poems about war and the military deserve more respect than to be included in this poll, or written by me. If you’re curious about military poetry, perhaps start HERE. Army is really good.

5 | Army | Syracuse | RC: LW: 2 I dropped Army despite a win. I’m still much higher on Army than most people, but I have them slightly tied to Rutgers. Their win over Cuse is still very important, and they continue to be strong each week. Their scoring defense, ground balls, win margin, and faceoff percentage are all among the top in the country. Very few teams are showing up each week as well as Army is. CW: I’ll choose for myself next time who I’ll reach out and take as mine, in the way I might stand at a fruit stall having decided to ignore the apples the mangoes and the kiwis but hold my hands above a pile of oranges as if to warm my skin before a fire of burning one goal wins.

6 | Ohio State | Ohio State | RC: LW: 3 Ohio State was riding high after wins over Towson and Denver, but came crashing back to reality after running to the brick wall that is Notre Dame. Only one loss heading into Big Ten play is not a bad spot to be, though. It is too bad that they couldn’t bring an undefeated record into next week’s game against Penn State. The hype that could have created would have been unreal. CW: Pardon, stranger, did you say you’re from Ohio? Shake. Born there, was you? Well, I guess we’re ’bout of the same make, An’ I’m mighty glad to see you, stranger, for the sake Of the love I bear to old Ohio. What is that? You play lacrosse? Well, shake again, by Jo! From the hills along the river, where the buckeyes grow. I hain’t played, I guess, since twenty years ago, But my heart is full of old Ohio.

7 | Maryland | Denver | RC: LW: 9 Maryland finally pulled out of a two game skid where they lost by a total of two points to Villanova and Notre Dame. They scored a big win over a weird North Carolina team. When this team is in transition and playing fast, they are a joy to watch. When they’re not? They seem flat and uninspired. An odd turn for a team that has been a model of consistency over the past few seasons. CW: We detachments steady throwing, Down the edges, through the passes, up the mountains steep, Conquering, holding, daring, venturing, as we go, the unknown ways, Pioneers! O pioneers! Huh, I didn’t even have to touch that one. Walt Whitman kind of nailed it.

8 | Denver | Albany | RC: LW: 8 After being blown out by Ohio State, the Pios responded by getting a narrow win over Towson. A win is a win, but the Pioneers are still sitting in a good spot heading into Big East play. Providence and Villanova could each take a shot at Denver, but it’s still their league to lose. CW: The lights begin to twinkle from the rocks: The long day wanes: the slow moon climbs: the deep Moans round with many voices. Come, my Danes, ‘T is not too late to seek a newer world. Push off, and sitting well in order smite The sounding furrows; for my purpose holds To sail beyond the America East, and the baths Of all the western stars, until I die.

9 | Hofstra | Rutgers | RC: LW: 10 The Pride is still undefeated, and I do not fault anyone for having them higher than I do. I definitely see the argument for them. While their schedule is not particularly strong, it hasn’t been particularly weak, either. Almost all of their games are close. In some ways, they are similar to Syracuse in many respects. But to compare the two, I’ll look at wins over UVA, Duke, Albany, and Hopkins much more favorably than Princeton, UNC, Providence, and Stony Brook. Their one common opponent was St. John’s, who they both played similarly in terms of final score. I still see it as totally possible for Hofstra to win every single game in the regular season and not be number 1. It hinges on what happens in other conferences like the ACC, Big Ten, Patriot, America East, and Big East. You know. The rest of the country, basically. CW: All lightness lost, weight regained in the repulse, a fury of escape driving them to rebound upon those coming after – keeping nevertheless to the stream, they retake their course, the air full of the tumult and of spray connotative of the equal air, coeval, filling the void of a 5 goal loss to Delaware.

10 | Rutgers | Maryland | RC: LW: 1 Every week, I talk about how I do not like to overreact to any one win or loss, but Rutgers was more of a victim of a bad loss while almost everyone else won behind them. Delaware is not a bad team, but if you are Rutgers who just picked up the top ranking on the country, a five goal loss to Delaware is a very, very bad loss. “Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown.” CW: The turtles had everything turtles might need. And they were all happy. Quite happy indeed. Only pollsters have a problem with turtles… and that Yertle character.

11 | Richmond | Richmond | RC: LW:12 Richmond is not too different from Hofstra, barring a single loss. They have a win over UNC and Marquette, but have only lost to Duke. That’s not a bad spot at all. If they do beat UVA next week, it would make the Spiders 2-1 in the ACC. I still don’t think that’s enough for them to make it into the tournament without a SoCon AQ, but they’re very close. Assuming they are playing in the NCAA tournament, I don’t think anybody will want to play this team in the first round. CW: Dear friends, we surely all agree There’s almost nothing worse to see Than some repulsive little bum Who’s always chewing chewing gum, or ranking Richmond outside of the top 15.

12 | Johns Hopkins | UNC | RC: LW:16 Another week, another overtime against an ACC team. Hopkins finally broke the 10 goal mark, and did it in a big way with a season high 18 goals in their win over UVA. They are now 5-3 going into their conference schedule with Rutgers up first. Bill Belichick will be so conflicted about this game. Background: The Patriots head coach has a well-documented friendship with Hopkins coach Dave Pietremala and his son played lacrosse at Rutgers. CW: Sweet Carolina

Good times never seemed so good I’d be inclined To believe they never would

But now I…

13 | Boston University | Johns Hopkins | RC: LW: 19 BU’s jump in the rankings has more to do with the teams in front of them losing than their specific wins. But, two wins including a nice five point victory over neighbor Harvard, is great for the Terriers. They are absolutely in contention for the Patriot League. CW: The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls (like Connor) who neither know victory nor defeat, whether it be in regulation, or overtime.

14 | Virginia | Boston University | RC: LW: 14 Another close loss for UVA, but I am not dropping them much because of the chaos around them. They are currently 0-2 in the conference and a loss to Hopkins is not good in their search for an at large bid. With no ACC AQ to fight for, that really matters right now. CW: The rocky nook with hilltops three Looked eastward from the farms, And twice each day the flowing sea Took BostonU in its arms; The men of yore were stout and poor, And sailed for bread to every shore. And where they went on trade intent They did what freeman can, Their dauntless ways did all men praise, The merchant was a man. The world was made for honest trade, – To plant and eat be none afraid.



15 | Duke | Duke | RC: LW:11 Losing to Syracuse in the Dome by a goal is not a bad thing for most teams. In fact, it’s becoming downright common this year. But I was not impressed by Duke in this game. Syracuse gave them opportunity after opportunity and they could not create anything from them unless it was served up on a platter. I still can’t say who is worse in the ACC between UNC, Duke, and UVA. That’s kind of why they’re all bunched up here around 15. CW: Thus passed year by year, and day by day, Till it fell ones in a morn of May That Duke, that fairer was to seen Than is the lily upon his stalke green.

16 | UNC | Virginia | RC: LW: 13 I don’t even know. UNC should beat everyone else ranked behind them or unranked. They could beat anyone else in the country. Who knows? With only ACC games left, we’re about to see where the defending champs are. The 5-4 Tar Heels were in a similar spot lost year. Actually, the same spot. 5-4, going into the ACC season. The wins and losses are different, but it was after wins over UVA and Duke that they lost to Syracuse. After that loss Coach Breschi said that when his team could play together as a unit, instead of a collection of individuals, they were a good lacrosse team. Up to that point they hadn’t. UNC is still a few weeks from that mark this year, so we will see. Can UNC take over the whole “we get better through the season and win a championship in May when nobody thinks we can” talking point from Duke? CW: To laugh at UVa is to risk appearing a fool, To weep is to risk appearing sentimental. To reach out to another is to risk involvement, To expose feelings is to risk exposing your true self. To place your ideas and dreams before a crowd is to risk their loss. To love is to risk not being loved in return, To live is to risk dying, To hope is to risk despair, To try is to risk failure. But risks must be taken because the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing. The person who risks nothing, does nothing, has nothing, is nothing.

17 | Michigan | Princeton | RC: LW: 18 After a bye week, Michigan came out to top UMBC as their final non-league tune-up. They go to Maryland to start Big Ten play, which should give them loss number two. If that becomes a win, my Big Ten predictions will be a coin toss for the rest of the season. CW: Princeton Tiger. burning bright, In the forests of the night; What immortal hand or eye. Could frame thy fearful symmetry? In what distant deeps or skies. Burnt the fire of thine eyes? On what wings dare he aspire? What the hand, dare seize the fire? And what shoulder, & what art, Could twist the sinews of thy heart? And when thy heart began to beat. What dread hand? & what dread feet?.

18 | Binghamton | Towson | RC: LW: UR I have to do it. Binghamton’s schedule is very, very weak. But they still just have a single loss, which ain’t bad at this point in the season. They have a new coach and their expectations from the outside were definitely lower. Binghamton has pushed Albany in the past, and it would be great to see another team in the mix for the AE conference. I’m giving the Bearcats a nod here for a job well done to date. CW: Towson shall be telling this with a sigh Somewhere ages and ages hence: Two roads diverged in a wood, and I, I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference.

19 | Princeton | Michigan | RC: LW: 15 I wanted to give Princeton a discount in this game for playing without Austin Sims, but he isn’t a player that they rely on for huge points each time he plays. He was big against Hopkins, and was missing in this loss to Yale and the loss to Hofstra, but Princeton has won without being overly productive. The Ivy is just so questionable this year that even being the best one doesn’t help much. CW: It don’t make a difference how rich ye get t’ be’ How much yer chairs and tables cost, how great the luxury; It ain’t home t’ ye, though it be the palace of a king, Until somehow yer soul is sort o’ wrapped round everything. It’s only Year 6. Remember that.

20 | Loyola | Binghamton | RC: LW: 17 Loyola is hanging on by a thread at this point. They are 3-1 in the Patriot with the best teams left. At this point, it’s AQ or bust for this final four team from 2016. CW: Gila monsters meet you at the airport.

Ryan’s Others: he left this part blank to keep his sanity, I think. Totally fair.

Connor’s Others: Edgar Allen Poe, Pablo Neruda, Ferris Bueller, Loyola