LASNAI Championship – Thompson Bros Vs Vermont

The LASNAI Championship game was an amazing cap to an amazing tournament! We are so thankful to Thompson Brothers Lacrosse and the Vermont Voyageurs for making it to the title game, and for putting on an impressive show of skill, grit, and passion.

On top of an absolutely thrilling game, we got to see Jai Thompson play with his sons, we got to see plenty of pros takes on some VERY talented “Joes”, and we got to see the box lacrosse community come together in a whole new way.

With teams from the US, Canada, Iroquois nations, Israel, Jamaica, and the Czech Republic, the LASNAI was a truly international affair. Next year it only gets bigger, and better!