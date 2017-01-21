Growing Lacrosse Around The World: Wait One Minute

Wait one minute. No, seriously. Pause. Turn your screen off and close those youthful eyes of yours for a minute.

One minute is all I’m asking.

One minute.

Use the time to clear your mind and be present in a blank moment in which you about absolutely nothing.

Now open your eyes and look at this text again. Name three unique qualities about the game of lacrosse that you love.

Take three deep breaths.

Are you feeling happy?

It Only Takes A Minute

Happiness is not a privilege. It’s a natural state of mind, and more people in our little community deserve to feel it. Don’t you agree?

As a human being with a little bit of will and just enough energy, I’ve learned the hard way that I deserve to be happy. So do you, and so does the next person you see in your peripheral vision.

For what it’s worth… I’ve found if you carry your lacrosse stick around with you more often, you can deliver this feeling to others daily. All you need is a stick – not even a ball – to bring out a smile and drive positive conversation.

Why is it so hard to grow the game then? It’s just medicine and it only takes a minute.