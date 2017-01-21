When You Win, We Win

Bet you’ve heard it before. The difference? The definition of “win” for our game.

Here at LaxAllStars, we’re sick and tired of all the commotion surrounding “the next big thing” in lacrosse when lacrosse hasn’t even arrived to the rest of the world yet. We want action, not prediction.

That’s why we’ve spent so many years in this game doing what we do without trying to step up and take a formal lead in the industry. We’ve thought about it, sure. But let’s be honest…most things are better earned.

It Takes Time & Motivation

Nine years ago this July, I founded Lacrosse All Stars with one mission: Grow The Game®. Our mission and our vision has stayed consistent ever since. I’m proud to say none of our foundational layers have ever changed.

Over the years we’ve strategically advanced our online platform to match feet with the ever-evolving sports media industry. While the experience has provided us with a unique vantage point on the game of lacrosse, it’s also propelled us to the forefront of sports media. We’ve gone deep into conversations with those dictating its future.

No, we’re not getting bought out. Organizations like the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network are not openly supporting us. The immediate road ahead may not be any smoother, but we prefer it our way over red carpet treatment.

Whether you believe in what I’m saying or you hate it, come find me and let’s look through each other’s lenses. I’ll be at LaxCon all weekend so you can find me here, but if not you know where I work.