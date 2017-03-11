Welcome back to the LaxAllStars Dye Lab. Today, we’re going to address basic safety and heating procedure for dyeing lacrosse heads. We’ll go through a number of the different options that you have when it comes to heating water up when dyeing a head head, all the different tools you can use, and of course we’re going to talk a lotta bit about dye safety.

First things first, we’ll check out some of the pots and pans you can use to dye:

traditional stock pot

party buckets

foil roasting pans (available at any dollar store or grocery store)

glass casserole dishes (perfect for a front and back dye)

giant glass beaker, which I love to use for getting the bottom of a lacrosse head with a perfect line right where the dye ends

There are plenty of other pots and pans to use when dyeing a lacrosse head, but those are a few favorites.

If you don’t have any water, you could buy some boxed water from Amazon… but that would be kind of weird. We’d highly recommend taking a voyage down to your local watering hole – literally, a creek is okay – and retrieving yourself a bucket or two full of free H2O.

Here the options we recommend for heating the water:

An electric stove – We recommend doing dye projects outdoors, if you can. If you have access to an electric stove like this, it’s perfect. Set it on a table outside and you’re good to go.

A stove top

The almighty camping stove – Propane fuel, three grill spots, and wind guards. Perfect for your outdoor project.

Your standard barbecue – A true favorite of Lacrosse All Stars worldwide.

Anova circulator – Typically used in the kitchen by a chef.

Never forget to wear rubber gloves. Basic safety precaution! Otherwise you’ll turn you hand red. Tongs are also a must have for every lacrosse project – They make controlling the lacrosse head within the dye really easy.

When it comes to other tools of the trade, the sky is the limit. Just remember: Basic safety is crucial.

To further recap, here’s a checklist of necessities for dying lacrosse heads from our “How To Dye Your First Head” episode:

That’s it from the LaxAllStars Dye Lab. Catch you next time.