High School Squads Rocking Epoch Integra Gloves

By
Jeff Brunelle
-
0
Share
Reddit
Share1
+11
Email

At LaxAllStars, we always get pumped to see our partners’ products being used on the field. Epoch Lacrosse serves as the perfect example. We’re starting to spot Epoch Integra Gloves everywhere. From individual pro players in the National Lacrosse League to full high school teams, it appears the gloves are withstanding the tests of time and elite-level play.

Today we’re pleased to share a quick look at unique pairs of Epoch Integra Gloves for high school lacrosse squads. Each design is unique in it’s own right and properly represents its team.

High School Epoch Integra Gloves

Don Bosco Epoch Integra Gloves
Don Bosco (New Jersey)
Middletown North Epoch Integra Gloves
Middletown North (New Jersey)
Duluth Wolfpack Epoch Integra Gloves
Duluth Wolfpack (Minnesota)
Prior Lake Epoch Integra Gloves
Prior Lake (Minnesota)

What truly makes these Epoch Lacrosse mitts unique is that carbon fiber integrated as padding. Epoch is the first lacrosse equipment manufacturer to ever integrate layers of carbon fiber into protective hand padding. Which makes sense, engineering with carbon fiber has been an unwavering core competency of the company’s since day one.

Have you tried these new lacrosse gloves from Epoch? We’d love to hear what you think of them! Join LaxAllStars today and submit a gear review for to help us inform the worldwide lacrosse community and Grow The Game®!

Ask Lacrosse Twitter:

Has anyone tried the new @EpochLax Integra mitts?Click To Tweet

Share
Reddit
Share1
+11
Email
Previous articleBasic Safety For Dying Lacrosse Heads
Jeff Brunelle
Jeff Brunelle
https://laxallstars.com/
Founder of Lacrosse All Stars. A West Coast native and product of the MCLA, I moved back East after college where I truly fell in love with the game. I've dedicated my career to LaxAllStars since 2010, and I wouldn't have it any other way. I now live in my hometown of Boise, Idaho, with my wife Zoë, two dogs, and a baby girl expected to arrive around Championship Weekend this May. I'm a technologist at heart, I'm not into snow or the month of January, and one time I kind of stole a football from Gary Gait. Life is crazy busy, but it's worth it when you get to immerse yourself in the medicine of lacrosse every day. We are on a mission to Grow The Game® on a global scale by empowering storytelling by players, for players, and bridging the gap between lacrosse and the mainstream.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR