Given the parity in college lacrosse these days, it’s only natural for most NCAA attackmen to enter a game prepared. Ready to pick a corner and score the overtime game winner? “Always” is the new mentality, at least at the NCAA Division I men’s level, and it doesn’t stop at the offensive side of the ball. Look no further than Notre Dame defenseman Garrett Epple for a perfect example of a longpole ready, willing and able to attack.

So are we really all that surprised about the outcome of this weekend’s games? An overtime game winner trifecta? No, we just want more of them, please. These are the games that fill seats!

Crosse Clicks 3.19.17 – Overtime Game Winner Trifecta

Notre Dame edges UVa lacrosse team on OT goal (Daily Progress)

“Ryder Garnsey connected on a sidearm shot with a defender draped all over him with 1:26 left in overtime to lift No. 2 Notre Dame past No. 13 Virginia, 11-10, on Saturday despite taking 11 fewer shots than the Cavaliers.”

Syracuse lacrosse beats Johns Hopkins in overtime thriller (Syracuse.com)

“Syracuse head coach John Desko expected a one-goal game. Johns Hopkins head coach Dave Pietramala did not. But as the battle between the Orange and Blue Jays at Homewood Field on Saturday spilled into overtime, both had to accept that was exactly what they were going to get.”

Maryland men’s lacrosse falls to Villanova, 13-12, for its second straight loss (DBK News)

“Leading up to Saturday’s matchup with Villanova, the Maryland men’s lacrosse team insisted it maintained its normal rhythm despite not playing for two weeks. But in an upset loss to the Wildcats, the squad lacked offensive sharpness early on.”

8-year-old with leukemia fulfills professional lacrosse dream (Fox 5 Atlanta)

“A boy from Acworth fulfilled one of his dreams by becoming an honorary team member of the Georgia Swarm. Christopher Watkins was diagnosed with Acute myeloid leukemia in May of 2016, but on Friday, he got to be a part of the Georgia Swarm for their game against the Calgary Roughnecks.”

Growing trend of professional players coaching preps gives local lacrosse more momentum (Denver Post)

“A handful of top [Colorado] high school programs are led by former or current pros such as John Grant Jr. and John Gallant”



ICYMI: Twitter adds lacrosse to its live-streamed sports lineup (TechCrunch)

BREAKING NEWS! Twitter partners with the NLL to live stream games for the remainder on the season. In his first year as the commishener of the National Lacrosse League, Nick Sakiewicz has made an instant impact in providing media outlets to watch the hard hitting, fast paced action on box lacrosse. The NLL is in good hands!!

Cornell’s Peter Milliman Named Assistant Coach for 2019 U.S. Indoor Lacrosse (Cornell Sun)

Cornell coach, Peter Milliman has been named to the coaching staff for the 2019 U.S. men’s national indoor team as an assistant coach. “The team will compete at the Federation of International Lacrosse Men’s World Indoor Lacrosse Championship, which will take place Sept. 19-28, 2019, in British Columbia, Canada. Milliman will be joined by Chris Schiller, who was also an assistant coach for the 2015 team, and they will both be coaching under Regy Thorpe, associate coach for the Syracuse women’s lacrosse team.” After winning the bronze in 2015, the US mens national team will look to use the emergence of young american stars in the NLL to compete for the GOLD! 2019 can’t come fast enough

How a boys’ lacrosse team and wrestling helped Up2Us Sports coach Unique Jones discover her calling (Excelle Sports)

Tourette Syndrome is a disease that cause involuntary motions and sounds, but a breakthrough procedure called Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) is making living with the disease a little easier. Houston lacrosse coach can attest to that, Westside girls club lacrosse team coach Jamie Blassingame is doing what she loves, while she battles the disease. Without (DBS) she says her life wouldn’t be what it is today. She continues to better herself and team day in and day out!

No. 10 Men’s Lacrosse Nipped by No. 18 Ohio State (Towson University)

Another one bites the dust! Nobody in the top 10 is safe…. No.18 Ohio State takes down No.10 Towson 6-3 in a midweek battle. “A key to the game would be the faceoff battle. Ohio State won 11 of the game’s 13 faceoffs, with Jake Withers collecting all of the wins.”

Also, Scott Rodgers = Beast:

